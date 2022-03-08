DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools have made a couple of new hires to their team, including an entirely new position for a transportation planner.

This particular appointment is the first of its kind among North Carolina school districts.

The creation of this job was to address the “critically important tasks of transportation equity and safety,” a DPS release said Tuesday.

Kristen Brookshire started in her role as Durham Public Schools’ first transportation planner on Feb. 3.

Brookshire will be using her decade of applied research experience at the UNC Highway Safety Research Center to elevate equity as she brings all modes of transportation to the district’s forefront.

Brookshire will be talking with stakeholders to learn the challenges of transportation to school and to find best practices that will enhance access to schools.

For students to fully participate in school, access through transportation is essential. A trip to school should not be a stress-inducing part of the school day. Having options fosters independence.” Kristen Brookshire, DPS transportation planner

According to Mathew Palmer, Executive Director of School Planning, more than 60 percent of the district’s families drive, walk, bike or take public transportation to school. The remaining 40 percent take school buses.

Brookshire, who has worked with other cities and counties in this capacity, will look at ways to improve infrastructure such as road design, sidewalks and crosswalks. She’s also working on a comprehensive transportation plan for the district.

Brookshire will be exploring ideas like “walking school buses,” an initiative that involves students walking to school with an adult and stopping at pick-up points along the way.

Walk and bike to school events will also be considered as a learning opportunity. Participants will be taught how to ride bikes appropriately and safely and how to wear their helmets, among other safety lessons.