DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street is closed and multiple blocks are experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in the city.

North LaSalle Street is closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said the roof was actually broken into three parts, with the third blown across N. LaSalle Street and away from the other two shards.

Additionally, Duke Energy arrived around 11 p.m. to assess the damage and determine the best course of removal.

However, due to the roof hanging on the power lines, surrounding businesses are without power Thursday night.

There was no confirmation as to where the roof had blown from or broken off of. A time frame for when power would be restored was not given.