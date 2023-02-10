DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.

After arriving, firefighters saw smoke billowing from the second floor of a residential building. Attack lines were quickly put in place and the fire was under control in about 15 minutes, the department said.

(Photo by Division Chief Jeff Roberts)

The fire room sustained major damage and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the second floor. The department said first-floor rooms sustained some water damage.

There were no injuries and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Durham County EMS, Durham Police and Duke Energy assisted the fire department.