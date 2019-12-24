Durham Bojangles’ manager robbed at gunpoint, had vehicle stolen, authorities say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are investigating after the manager of a Bojangles’ was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and had his vehicle stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the manager of the Bojangles’ at 1712 S. Miami Blvd. at approximately 1:49 a.m.

Once on the scene, deputies were told by the manager that he was outside warming up his car when he was approached by a man wearing all-dark clothing. The man forced him back inside the store at gunpoint and then demanded money from the safe, officials said.

Once the suspect had the money he got into the manager’s vehicle, which was being driven by a second suspect, and sped off from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was found a short distance away.

A second employee was inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery, but neither person was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division at 919-560-0880.

