DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Glass covers the floor where customers once stood with their books at Beverley Makhubele’s store in east Durham.

“I think there’s moments when I feel like I’m in disbelief,” Makhubele said. “There’s moments when I feel a little disassociated.”

Those emotions come after a troubling crash at Rofhiwa Book Café on South Driver Street this past Friday night.

“A vehicle collided into our building and unfortunately took a significant portion of our property with it,” Makhubele said.

One passenger in that car was found with a gunshot wound. The co-owner said one of the stop lights was pushed into the store during the crash, so crews were on site Monday morning repairing some of the damage.

Makhubele said neighboring businesses and community members were at the scene within minutes to offer support.

“I think one of the first things I was aware of is how quickly the community here responded,” Makhubele said.

Durham City Council member Leonardo Williams said he believes that support will help the East Durham community recover.

“How we respond, we should make sure that we identify every business in this community and we go and patronize those businesses, making sure that lines are out the door,” he said.

Most of the products were stored away before the crash, but Makhubele is still figuring out the next steps before the business can reopen.

“I think, overall, I feel quite resolute in feeling and knowing that it’s something that we’re going to get through,” Makhubele said.

The Durham Police Department tells CBS 17 that the crash remains under investigation. The person found shot inside the crashed car is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe to support the business was been created.