Durham boy selected to report for Scholastic Kids Press

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 11-year-old Tony Smith may only be in the sixth grade at Bethesda Christian Academy in Durham, but he has curiosity and a hunger to find the truth.

Smith is one of 50 kids from across the country that recently joined Scholastic Kids Press, a news organization that gives kids a chance to report on critical issues in their communities.

His stories will be published on the Scholastic Kids Press website and some of his articles could appear in the magazine, which is seen by millions of people across the country.

“I was more surprised, I was like ‘aww’ when I found out I was selected,” Smith said.

To apply to be part of Scholastic Kids Press, Smith wrote an article and an essay saying why he wanted to join.

“I love to write and I’m always looking to go after the truth,” Smith said.

Now that he has been chosen, he was out covering the Festifall Arts Festival in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

His job is to search for stories in the community, pitch them to his editor, conduct interviews, and write articles.

Smith said he’s not sure if he wants to be a journalist when he grows up, but for now he’s happy to make an impact in his community.

“I’m kind of nervous, because I hope people like my stories,” Smith said. “But I’m happy because people can know what’s going on in their communities.”

Smith is one of two students from North Carolina in the program this year.

Teresa Fang of Chapel Hill is in her second year in Scholastic Kids Press.

