DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls are offering an amazing Black Friday Flash sale for fans looking to lock in the first tickets for next year’s home opener.

According to their X/Twitter page—on Friday only—fans can buy opening night tickets and receive a replica of the Bulls Championship ring from one out of their eight league titles with the order.

The sale ends at 10 p.m. Click here to purchase.

Also going on at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this time of year is Wool E’s Winter Wonderland. It’s a chance to come out and see holiday light displays and a holiday light show at the stadium. You can also buy food and drinks at the Jingle Bell Bistro and shop at the Winterland Market on certain days.

There’s also the “Frosty Fun Hill” which allows kids to slide down on a tube as may times as they want! For all the details from admission prices to parking, visit woolebull.com.