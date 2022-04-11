DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Five shootings and counting since Friday have been reported in the city of Durham, with the latest coming Monday night in the intersection of Burke Street and House Avenue after a multi-car crash.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price confirmed a multi-vehicle crash in the area of the intersection and said Durham police have closed the road at those streets.

Price also said five bullet holes pierced the windshield of one of the crashed cars.

A crashed vehicle is seen with five bullet holes (Crystal Price).

However, at this time officers have not released any further information.

This is an active scene and drivers are asked to find alternative routes.