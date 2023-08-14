DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A K-12 charter school in Durham was placed on a brief lockdown early Monday afternoon.

In a 1 p.m. Tweet, the Durham Police Department alerted the public, saying that Voyager Academy was placed on lockdown due to a car chase in the area. Voyager Academy has three separate buildings for their elementary, middle and high school students on their campus along Hock Park and Ben Franklin Blvd.

As of 1:25 p.m., police said that the school’s lockdown had been lifted. Police also said that dismissals will be proceeding as normal this afternoon.

CBS 17 is looking into the chase that caused the lockdown and police said that more information will become available “at a later time” regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.