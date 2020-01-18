Durham children evacuated from McDougald Terrace to get ‘play days’ after being cooped up in hotels

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– This week, the Durham Housing Authority is providing ‘MLK Play Days’ for children who are evacuated from the McDougald Terrace Apartments in Durham.

“We can’t just keep our kids cooped up in a room,” said one McDougald Terrace resident.

Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents are staying in hotels after being displaced from the public housing complex.

The Durham Housing Authority offered to evacuate residents while they try to get to the root of carbon monoxide issues and fix them.

“We just got word they should be in hotels another week, which has got a lot of residents upset because the kids are in these rooms, the hotels are being really hard on how our kids are interacting in the hotels and moving around the hotels,” said McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady.

Parents complain that restrictions in place for children at the hotels is causing frustration. Many haven’t been able to see their friends or play.

People first brought the concerns to the housing authority at a town hall meeting last week.

MLK Play Days will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. DHA will offer transportation to recreation centers where there will be activities and food for the children.

Monday’s event will be at the WG Pearson Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 13 to 18 year olds.

Tuesday’s event will be at the Boys & Girls Club from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for K-12th graders.

Wednesday’s event will be at the Boys & Girls Club from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for K-12th graders.

Registration is required for all sites.

