DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire at a church in Durham Saturday night, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At about 8:50 p.m., crews said they were called to the intersection of Belvin Avenue and Old Oxford Road in reference to a possible commercial structure fire.

When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the rear of The Greater Waltown Gospel Tabernacle church on the 700 block of Belvin Ave.

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

It took about 30 minutes for 52 firefighters to get the fire under control, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said no one was inside the church at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

However, they said one firefighter was treated for heat-related symptoms at the scene and returned to duty after being cleared by Durham County EMS.

Investigators said the church sustained heavily fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building.

Durham County EMS, Durham police and the Lebanon Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Fire officials said an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted.