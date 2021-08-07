Durham city and county declare new COVID-19 state of emergency focusing on face masks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge along with hospitalizations, Durham city and county officials announced Saturday a new “state of emergency.”

Officials cited the delta variant of COVID-19 as a key factor for initiating new measures under the state of emergency, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

The state of emergency appears to focus mainly on face coverings and masks. It does not include any business closings, limited hours or travel restrictions.

“Face coverings must be worn in any indoor public place, business or establishment,” the new state of emergency says.

Face coverings must be worn even if a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

Authorities listed 10 exceptions for when masks should not be worn, including people who have trouble breathing, children under 5 or people who are eating or drinking.

Other exceptions include people working from home or in a personal vehicle.

The new measure touches on COVID-19 vaccinations, but does not require them.

The declaration says officials “urge everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the hope that increased vaccinations levels will continue to reduce infection rates and additional restrictions will not be needed.”

