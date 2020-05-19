Durham city budget plan includes no property tax increase, creation of $5M COVID-19 recovery fund

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham city manager unveiled a proposed budget Monday that includes no property tax increase and cuts street paving spending nearly in half.

City manager Tom Bonfield cited “financial uncertainties and declining revenue” caused by the COVID-19 crisis in a news release about the budget plan. The proposal was presented to the Durham City Council in a virtual meeting.

Bonfield also announced that a $5 million recovery fund would be created to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“We don’t yet know the full depth, breadth, and duration of the impacts of COVID-19 on our community, but we can anticipate that the city will likely need to provide additional resources,” Bonfield said in the news release.

The proposed budget is $504.3 million, compared to $477.8 million for last year, which is an increase of $26.5 million. Of that amount, about $24 million will be used to refinance city debt, Bonfield said.

Bonfield said that several areas would be cut in the budget, including travel, training, fuel, and deferred maintenance.

Street paving would also be cut nearly in half from $10 million to $6 million.

Click here to view the entire budget proposal.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for the budget plan on Monday, June 1 with the final budget approval set for Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

