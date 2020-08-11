Durham City Council accepting applications to fill Ward 3 vacancy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham City Council is now accepting applications to fill the Ward 3 Council seat for the unexpired term of former City Council Member Vernetta Alston.

Alston resigned in 2019 to accept an appointment to the North Carolina House of Representatives to complete the term of the late Rep. MaryAnn Black.

Candidates who are interested in this position, must meet the following requirements.

Be at least 21 years of age

Live within the corporate city limits of Durham

Reside in Ward 3 of the City of Durham

Be a registered voter with the Durham County Board of Elections

Be current on City and County taxes at the time of their application submission

The deadline to receive completed applications and questionnaires is Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, most of City Hall remains closed to the public so completed application packets cannot be accepted in person at the City Clerk’s Office. Completed application packets will only be accepted in the following three ways:

By email at City.Clerk@DurhamNC.gov.

By U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 101 City Hall Plaza, Second Floor, Durham, N.C. 27701. The packet must be postmarked by the deadline.

By fax at (919) 560-4835.

The person selected for this position will be asked to serve until November 2021, which is when the Ward 3 term expires.

Additional information about this application process, contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (919) 560-4166 or by email at City.Clerk@DurhamNC.gov, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

