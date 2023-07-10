DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Monday morning at a strip mall along N.C. 54 in Durham left one man dead. The incident comes days after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in the city.

Those are just a pair of multiple shootings in Durham so far this year. Police statistics show 455 shootings from January through late June, compared to 370 during the same timeframe last year.

CBS 17 spoke with several people running for city council about the changes they would like to see to stop the violence.

City council candidate Carl Rist said he wants to curb violence by supporting local law enforcement with programs like gun buybacks, as well as investing in family resources.

“Work not only on the specific public safety side around policing and so forth, but also to make sure we are investing deeply in communities to make sure all kids have a chance to grow up healthy, safe and with an ability to thrive in our community,” he said.

Candidate Nate Baker wants to pursue evidence-based strategies to slow gun violence. He said gun legislation would help the cause and hopes local first responders can be paid a competitive wage.

“We need to look at all of the tools in the local government toolbox and make the very best use of those tools, because people are dying,” Baker said. “People are hurting. Communities are getting destroyed and this is an absolute priority for our city.”

Council hopeful Sherri Zann Rosenthal agrees with that sentiment.

She wants to utilize the city’s current tools to prevent crime while addressing a dwindling police and first responder force.

“When you call 911 today, it’s a crapshoot whether anyone will pick up,” Zann Rosenthal said. “I find that frightening. So the basic tools that we use for prevention and for actually intervening when we have bad actors in the community, they’re not up to snuff.”

City council candidate Shanetta Burris sent CBS 17 a statement on her plans to curb gun violence.

“We must move beyond the performative nature of dealing with issues related to gun violence by being present in the community (beyond the campaign cycle), practicing active listening, and taking action to address community needs,” the statement said in part.