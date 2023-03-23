DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham City Council drafted a resolution for a censure for a councilmember for her role in engaging in political activity while working for the city, according to a resolution of censure.

CBS 17 previously reported that a property developer told city staff that a sitting council member suggested a quid pro quo to the developer.

Durham City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg told city council about it, and Mayor Elaine O’Neal informed the council during a work session on Thursday afternoon.

Rehberg said that city staff had told her the council member suggested they would support the developer’s project in exchange for a donation from the developer to the councilmember’s election campaign.

O’Neal called the allegations “incredibly disturbing.”

The drafted resolution of censure said that in Sept. 2022, Council Member Monique Holsey-Hyman asked a city staffer to do campaign-related research for her while on duty. During a meeting with her staff and supervisor after the incident, the city policy regarding campaign activity was communicated to Hyman.

North Carolina General Statute 160A-169 prevents city employees from engaging in partisan or political activity while working or with city resources, and from using their authority or influence to interfere or affect with the results of an election.

City of Durham HR Policy #705 prohibits city employees from engaging in political activity while on-duty, which would represent a conflict of interest or would compromise the employee’s role of impartiality.

According to the drafted resolution of censure, Hyman asked another city staffer to do work related to her political campaign. In March, the city staffer was formally disciplined for engaging in political activity for Hyman while on duty and using city resources.

“The City Council of the City of Durham hereby censures Council Member Monique Holsey-Hyman for her conduct and condemns her actions as not meeting the standards expected of members of the City Council and leaders of the City of Durham,” the censure read.

