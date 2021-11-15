Durham City Council to resume in person meetings, will discuss Tenants’ Bill of Rights

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham City Council will resume meeting in person on Monday and plan to continue discussions over establishing a Tenants’ Bill of Rights.

Many residents in the Durham Housing Authority have dealt with unlivable conditions for months.

The group “Bull City Tenants United” put together a list of 13 recommendations geared toward protecting tenants’ rights.

That list includes requiring mandatory inspections, timely repairs and keeping landlords from collecting rent if there’s a housing code violation.

The city attorney said Durham would not be able to enforce most of the recommendations.

In a meeting earlier this month, the city council said it would look into how Charlotte was able to pass an ordinance stopping rent collection if someone’s home is “imminently dangerous to the health and safety of the tenant.”

Council’s findings will be shared at the meeting this evening.

The Durham City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed online.

Anyone attending the meeting in person must wear a mask.