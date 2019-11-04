Durham city councilman plans to discuss short term solutions to fighting gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One week since the string of violence shootings started in Durham, people in the Bull City called for officials to do more to end the violence.

Damonte Cheek visits the memorial that has grown at the bus stop near Dillard Street and Liberty Street where 24-year-old Kerry Graham was shot and killed on October 28th.

“We need to stop all of this black on black crime over here,” Cheek said. “My brother (Graham) has touched so many people’s lives.”

Cheek and other members of the community said they would like the city to take action and curb the growing gun violence in the community.

“I really wish I was right here and could have prevented the situation,” Cheek said. “We’re losing too many black lives.”

The next day, 17-year-old Zaeveon Tucker was shot and killed last week near Main Street and Driver Street on October 29th.

Last week there were a total of seven shootings that left two people dead and several others injured.

On Monday night, Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony Middleton will be talking about possible short term solutions to fighting crime in the Bull City.

“I’m interested in some interventions, perhaps looking at some interventions outside of our regular budget schedule,” Middleton said.

Some things he plans to discuss include hiring more police officers on a temporary basis for the gang task force.

In addition, he is also pushing for shot spotter technology, a gun detection system that detects gunfire.

“I just think we should be throwing everything we have at this problem,” Middleton said.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the shootings from the last week.

The Durham City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now