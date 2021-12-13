Durham city, county, community leaders call for change as family members cope with latest violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hours after two people were killed and four other youths were wounded by gunfire in Durham, about two dozen people gathered at the site — to pray and call for changes.

Standing along Mathison Street, organizers encouraged adults in the community to get involved, in an effort to stop recent gun violence.

Monday’s attack left a 19-year-old young man and another victim dead, with four other victims – all juveniles – wounded.

“I think, now, it’s time for the citizens to pull our weight,” organizer Rev. Tamario Howze said.

The informal gathering came about an hour after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference at which they shared a similar message.

Durham mayor Elaine O’Neal called on citizens who are able to volunteer up to five hours per week, and for businesses to create internships in hopes, she said, of addressing the underlying issues sparking violence in the area.

“Each death robs our community of a brilliant mind that could help us solve some of our city’s most pressing challenges,” O’Neal said.

Elijah Pryor was among those at Monday afternoon’s gathering calling for change. He told CBS17 his 17-year-old – “the best daughter in the world” – was one of the teens injured in the early morning violence.

“We need to give our young kids a future because right now in Durham County they don’t have a future,” Pryor said.

Durham leaders each shared a sense of urgency in the need to address the violence:

“We’ve got a problem,” said Brenda Howerton, chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners.

“We are losing our children,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead added.

“Law enforcement and government cannot tackle this issue alone,” O’Neal said.

Howze agreed with the latter statement, and told people at Monday’s vigil to exchange business cards, join community organizations, and plan on taking regular steps to support young people.

“It’s easy to hold someone else accountable,” Howze said. “But me, personally, I’m going to ask the question, ‘What am I doing?’”