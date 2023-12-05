DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city and county officials are nailing down plans for a new emergency operations center and backup 911 and sheriff’s emergency call center.

Durham’s current emergency operations center is in the county’s old youth home building on Broad Street.

“We have adapted to the space but we’ve also outgrown the space,” said Elizabeth Schroeder, chief of emergency management.

The center is vital during weather events, large cyberattacks and other emergency events. Right now, there’s not enough room so often times, emergency officials will have to resort to virtual options or move to different facilities to do their job.

The city and county are spending $34 million on the new facility.

“When there is an event that impacts our entire community, it’s critical that all of the stakeholders are able to come together because we have a faster response,” Schroeder said.

They’ll tear down the current facility, then start construction in 2025. County leaders tell CBS 17 the center should be open by December 2026.

The city and county are splitting the cost of this project. County records show bonds will pay for some of this project, and we’re working to learn more about the other funding sources.