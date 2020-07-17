Durham City Hall to reopen to public with limited hours on July 21

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials in Durham say City Hall will reopen to the public on July 21.

Officials say visitors must follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Face coverings will be required.

The building will be open for limited hours of operation for customers who need to make bill payments.

Durham City Hall will be closed on Mondays and Fridays. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays’ operating hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.