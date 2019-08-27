Durham city leaders, police take action in response to recent shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the community mourns the loss of a child killed by gun violence, crime continues to be a problem in the Bull City.

On Monday, six people were hurt in four different shootings in Durham.

All four of the shootings were drive by shootings and occurred in different parts of the city.

Durham Police said all the shootings were under investigation and no one had been taken into custody.

Police would not say if these specific shootings were gang related, but in the past the chief said a great deal of gun violence in the city is linked to gang activity.

Concerned people throughout the city question if enough is being done by city leaders to fix the problem.

One day after the string of drive-by shootings on Monday, the community laid nine-year-old Z’Yon Person to rest.

Person was killed in a drive-by shooting last week near Duke Street and Leon Street.

“Kids are dying in the streets because they don’t have any alternatives,” said Dennis Garrett, a concerned citizen and founder of Love & Respect. “When in the world are we going to do something? When are we going to stop talking about it and be about it.”

The Durham Police Department told CBS 17 on Tuesday that they will continue to do what they announced at the press conference last week.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said she will increase visibility and place an emphasis on gang intelligence.

Over at City Hall, Mark-Anthony Middleton said Durham City Council members will be discussing creating a task force at their next city council work session.

Middleton said this task force will come up with some short term tactical approaches to fighting crime.

One thing Middleton is pushing for is ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a new gunshot technology that can pinpoint the location of gunshots and dispatch police to the scene.

“I’m not suggesting that ShotSpotter would’ve saved a Z’Yon’s life, I’m not suggesting that more officers would’ve saved his life,” Middleton said. “What it will do is it will convey to citizens in our city that we are serious about this problem and that we are trying everything that we can to approach this problem.”

Durham Police said all six victims involved in the four different shootings on Monday are expected to be ok.

If anyone has information about any of the shootings, contact the Durham Police Department.

