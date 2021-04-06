Durham city leaders search for answers to ongoing city crime problem

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People waking up in Durham Monday morning were greeted by a crime scene from another deadly shooting.

The latest incident happened on Kirby and Harrington Place.

It’s the fifth shooting in the past week, one of which injured a 13-year-old girl when a stray bullet flew into her bedroom.

In a Monday night meeting, city council members expressed their frustrations with the ongoing violence and concerns about a potential uptick as summer approaches.

“What are we going to do tonight about little girls and boys being trained to jump in bathtubs and jump off their bikes and duck and cover like soldiers behind garbage cans when gunfire goes off? We can’t talk about other stuff and not talk about that as well,” said Durham city councilman Mark Anthony Middleton.

City leaders previously approved a nearly $1 million spending plan to expand the violence interrupters program to combat the crime. However, officials say more program workers likely won’t be added until the summer.

That is time that Durham may not have to spare if they are hoping to prevent waking up to more deadly shooting scenes.

“The ideas are here and the effort is here but we’ve got to find a way to make it work,” said DeDreana Freeman, a Durham City Council member.

No suspect information has been released for Monday morning’s shooting.

Police records indicate that nearly 90 percent of last year’s shootings in Durham remain unsolved.