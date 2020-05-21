Durham city officials need your input on Woodcroft Parkway extension

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham city officials need your input on the Woodcroft Parkway Extension Project.

There are plans to improve traffic congestion around the intersection of Hope Valley Road and Garrett Road by adding additional lanes and better connection between Jordan High School and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The City of Durham Transportation Department has just launched a virtual public open house for the project. You can provide feedback from now until July 5 on proposed designs.

Residents are invited to view the project website to learn more.

Roadway features being considered for the extension of Woodcroft Parkway could include:

Two travel lanes (one in each direction) divided by either a 17.5- or 23-foot median.

Landscaping is being considered in the median and on the outside of the proposed roadway.

A 5-foot sidewalk on the north side.

A 10-foot multi-use path on the south side.

A sidewalk along the east side of Garrett Road and the west side of Hope Valley Road.

Both proposed plans include two travel lanes with a landscaped median, a sidewalk, and a multi-use path. A sidewalk would be added along Garrett Road to extend the existing sidewalk north of the new intersection with Woodcroft Parkway to King Charles Road, and along the west side of Hope Valley Road.

More headlines from CBS17.com: