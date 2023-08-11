DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer activities are coming to a close throughout the City of Durham.

The gates shut for the season on Friday at Forest Hills Pool, where Scotty Mathess likes to take his young daughter to swim.

“Having a pool basically in the neighborhood is really nice,” he said. “And it’s a good resource for a lot of people who otherwise might not have anywhere to go to get into the water and cool down during these hot summer months.”

Outdoor city facilities like Hillside Pool will remain open through early September.

“This time of the year, we start seeing kids go back to school for year-round schools,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jason Jones said. “We’re preparing for traditional schools to go back to school and we start losing staff.”

Durham Parks and Recreation officials said spraygrounds will remain open until the weather gets cooler, so there’s no exact closure date. Those water fountains sit in four different parks.

According to the city, staffing at the facilities has been at its highest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it’s not where it needs to be yet.

“I would love to tell you that things are back to pre-COVID numbers as far as hiring, but we still struggled this summer to find lifeguards and aquatic staff,” Jones said.

Still, he says the department managed to hire enough lifeguards to watch over an increased number of swimmers compared to previous years.

Kids enjoy a day at the pool in Durham. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

A third outdoor pool at Long Meadow never opened this summer due to its deteriorating structure.

“It had finally degraded to the point that we weren’t able to open it for this summer,” Jones said.

And officials don’t expect it to reopen in time for next summer.

But the city has purchased the former Wheels Fun Park with plans to develop a large outdoor aquatics facility.

For now, Mathess is looking forward to next summer at his favorite pool.

“It’s a great summer place to go hang out on an afternoon and just chill out and get to play in the water,” he said.