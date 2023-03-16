DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Houses on the market are still selling fast in Durham County.

Rocket Homes reports the median price for which homes sold from February 2022 to last month is almost $400,000.

And neighboring counties are seeing similar results. In Chatham County, sale prices are up almost 20 percent since last year. In Wake County, it’s almost 14 percent.

“My current home here, I ended up having to do $25,000 over, site unseen,” Durham resident Lisa Schuster said.

Schuster started looking to buy June of 2021. She says she put in multiple offers and didn’t get any of them, even while offering $10,000 over the listing price.

“It was hard to swallow having to do $25,000 down and over my list,” she said. “But obviously the market had been coming back around.”

One man living near the Hope Valley Farms neighborhood says he bought his home three years ago. Now, he says he could make a $100,000 profit.

A Durham City Council subcommittee held a meeting Thursday afternoon with the Association of Realtors. Officials discussed the Down Payment Assistance program for first-time homebuyers, which helps individuals with low-to-moderate income. That program will reopen in the coming months.

While many are struggling to find their dream home in a competitive market, Schuster says she may not have gotten exactly what she wanted.

“I looked at old photos and prayed it still looked exactly the same,” she said.

But she’s happy the value has skyrocketed over the last year.