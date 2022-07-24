DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Every school district in the Triangle has dealt with a shortage of bus drivers over the past couple of years, but leaders with Durham Public Schools say they’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

With Durham’s year-round schools back in session and traditional calendar schools starting in a few weeks, the district says it only needs to hire about 10 more bus drivers.

That’s a much better position than what they’ve seen over the past couple of years.

“We actually take people into our transportation offices every single day. If they’re coming in or they’re calling about being a bus driver, we actually process them right then,” said Joe Harris Jr, the district’s transportation director.

CBS 17 asked the district their secret to getting more people to come onboard. School leaders tell us they’ve attended job fairs in different communities, but the biggest help is coming from people already on staff.

“They do a lot of referring of employees and they have done that over the last few months, which has helped us,” Harris said.

Harris credits the DMV for helping them get drivers processed and trained as quickly as possible.

As a result, more drivers will be ready for the first day of school and no bus schedules or stops will have to be changed because of a shortage.

“We have people that are within the district that are licensed. If we have to, we call on those individuals,” Harris said.

If you’d like to apply to be a Durham school bus driver, click here.