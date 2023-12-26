DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The game of basketball doesn’t change, but Hillside High School head women’s basketball coach Ovester Grays says the process of getting to play at the next level certainly is changing.

“I’ve been doing this 31 years now, and now it’s so much information that they need to know, and the market is so competitive, that a lot of information they don’t have at their disposal, then, you know, they’re not always prepared,” Grays said.

This year, the Durham Sports Commission is trying to help parents, students and coaches navigate the college recruiting process. It’s the first time they’re hosting educational sessions at the Champion Durham Classic.

Mitch Moser is the treasurer of the Durham Sports Commission’s board.

“The process is pretty complex and understanding it as early as you possibly can gives you a head start, and that’s what we wanted to do was give the kids a head start,” Moser said.

Moser said the sessions teach student-athletes about different college options, recruiting, personal branding, and one of the biggest changes in the college sports world – name, image and likeness deals.

Grays said a recently added level of complexity is the NCAA transfer portal. He said since college coaches can now recruit players from other colleges, it’s tougher for high schoolers.

“As a high school coach, that’s one of the challenges we face now,” Grays said. “How to support and encourage their dreams and goals, but also balance that with there’s more to you.”

For those with the goal of playing in college, he said sessions like the ones at the tournament are critical.

“So, I think having a program like this at an event like this gives it more of a purpose also, other than we come to play ball,” Grays said. “No, you come here to also get some education, I think that’s critically important.”

The sessions are not just for teams competing in the tournament, but are open to anyone who buys a ticket to attend the tournament at Hillside High School in Durham.

The next sessions will be Thursday. Click here for more information on times and tickets.