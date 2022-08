DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use their space after a break-in occurred on Monday.

The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents.

Officials say the building cannot be used since there are several thousands of dollar’s worth of damage.

(Durham Housing Authority)

(Durham Housing Authority)

(Durham Housing Authority)

9Durham Housing Authority)

(Durham Housing Authority)

(Durham Housing Authority)

There is no information on who broke in to the community center.