DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since Friday, there have been four shootings in Durham where eight people have been shot, and two of those individuals have died.

On Friday, two people were injured in two separate daytime shootings. Police said a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of Holloway Street just before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, but is expected to be ok.

The other shooting incident that same afternoon happened at the Sheetz on North Duke Street just after 3 p.m. where one woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday morning around 1:30, Durham police said three people were shot in the 3000 block of Auto Drive outside of Luna Nightclub.

Authorities said this started as a fight in the nightclub, that eventually spilled into the street.

Police said that 22-year-old Daniel Slack died at the scene and two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that same day around 7:30 p.m., three more people were shot at a Circle K gas station at the intersection of Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road.

At the scene, you could see where the front glass door had been shot out and police told CBS 17 anywhere from 30 to 40 rounds were fired in the parking lot.

Police said 21-year-old Tylen Baldwin died at the scene and two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to this shooting.

Also, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said an unmarked vehicle occupied by two law enforcement officers was struck by gunfire near the intersection of Keystone Place and Dearborn Drive at Oxford Manor. Occupied homes in the area were also hit, but DCSO officials said no one was hurt.

Jemillia McCLain lives at Oxford Manor with her three-year-old daughter Victoria, and she was home when this shooting happened on Saturday night.

“That night, it was the loudest and the closest I had ever heard it,” McClain said.

She said there is a continuous problem with shootings in her neighborhood and she would like to see more police patrols in the area.

“I don’t think anybody, no matter where they live, should have to deal with that type of gun violence and threat,” McClain said. “This is preventative, if it is a high priority like I’ve heard it is, then there should be action.”

The last time the Durham Mayor and Police Chief held a press conference about the problem with gun violence was on Dec. 13.

Mayor Elaine O’Neal said she was working on a crime prevention plan.

“One of the things that I think we have to do, is be able to quantify the number of young people who are in need of various resources,” O’Neal said during the press conference. “I hope to lay out a plan within the first 100 days of my administration.”

It’s been almost 120 days since that press conference, and CBS 17 emailed Mayor O’Neal on Monday to get an update on the crime prevention plan, but we have not heard back.

Durham city officials have said before that, the Durham Police Department has a centralized police unit focused on solving violent crime in the city.

In January 2021, Durham city council members voted to expand Durham County’s violence interrupter program and add 18 more positions so they could work as mediators in more parts of the city and prevent more shootings.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham County to find out how many of those 18 new positions are currently filled, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Additionally, the city is launching a community safety department that will include sending unarmed responders to mental health calls in the city, that will allow police officers to focus more on violent crime.

Mayor O’Neal has also said in recent months that she is doing work behind the scenes to stop gun violence.

But she said she would not speak with the media about those efforts because she didn’t want to jeopardize the relationships she is building in the community.

Since the Dec. 13 press conference, 79 more people have been shot in Durham and 12 of those individuals have died.

CBS 17 asked Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton on Monday if the city plans to do anything new or different in response to the four recent shootings where eight people were shot.

“This can’t be reactionary,” Middleton said. “We know in the final analysis this comes down to front-end initiatives.”

Middleton said in the upcoming budget they are looking at funding ShotStpotter, which is gunfire detection technology that automatically sends officers to scenes once gunfire is detected.

Finally, he said they are looking at funding more programs that give young people more things to do.

CBS 17 also reached out to the Durham Police Department for a comment on the recent shootings, but no one was available to speak with us.