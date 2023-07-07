DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday night, community members held a vigil to remember a five year old girl shot and killed in Durham Wednesday. The vigil honored Khloe Fennell and called for an end to gun violence in Durham.

Shea Ramirez organized the vigil. She said bullets have no name and that it could have been her child, or anyone’s chilled killed. She stressed that it’s on everyone to stop gun violence.

“So, once we realize, like you know what, it’s all of our issue, we all have to take a part in this and fixing this problem, then things will start to change,” Ramirez said. “We gotta be proactive instead of reactive.”

Fennell’s mother, Brittany Dash, tells CBS 17 her daughter was a fighter, having underwent multiple surgeries at a young age after being born with a heart condition.

Dash’s close friend Francine Gray said Fennell loved to dance and go to school, and had a contagious smile.

Fifteen-year-old Destiny Sidberry was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Dash told CBS 17 the suspect, Brian Luster, is her cousin.

“He knew that he can come over to Brittany’s home whenever he needed a safe haven,” Gray said.

Gray said Sidberry was babysitting her two cousins, Fennell and a one-year-old boy. Gray called Sidberry a hero, saying the teen’s first instinct was to protect her younger cousins.

“She got them all into like a room that she, you know, where she felt like she could shield them,” Gray said. “Basically, she used herself to shield them from the gunfire.”

Ramirez said she organized Thursday night’s vigil to spread positivity and use the power of prayer to heal the community after the tragedy.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews attended the vigil, but did not speak.

Walter Jackson, Chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, was at the vigil and said he was heartbroken to learn about the shooting.

“I can’t say anger because these things have become so commonplace that practically all the anger is gone, but it’s terribly heartbreaking to see this kind of thing happen over and over again,” Jackson said.

CBS 17 asked him what could be done to stop gun violence.

“We – at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People – have assembled a coalition of organizations to look at the root causes of this problem and try to figure out what should be done, but it is obviously not an easy problem to fix,” Jackson said.

He also said it’s on everyone from parents to pastors to law enforcement to stop gun violence.

Gray said Sidberry is talking, but the road ahead for the teen and the rest of the family is a long one.

“We just need a lot of prayers,” Gray said.

Gray organized a GoFundMe for the family.