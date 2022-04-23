DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly a dozen children came out to Edgemont Park in Durham on Saturday for a community event where a new handwashing station was recently installed.

Duke University Center for Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Infectious Disease, also known as WaSH-AID, worked with the city of Durham’s Parks and Recreation Department and community advocates to make the new station possible.

The idea is to provide handwashing sinks in parks to improve hygiene and reduce the transmission of pathogens, such as COVID-19.

Duke WaSH-AID funded the new sink, the city helped determine where to install the stations, and community advocates worked to find a way to make the sinks more community-friendly.

On Saturday, children came out to Edgemont Park to try out the new sink.

The children also drew pictures that will soon go on the new handwashing station in the coming weeks.

The kids also planted plants around the new sink to help beautify the park.

This is the second handwashing station Duke WaSH-Aid has helped install in Durham.

In October 2020, Duke WaSH-Aid helped install their very first handwashing station at Durham Central Park.

Officials with Duke WaSH-Aid said they got the idea to install the handwashing stations in Durham parks after hearing about the Clean Hands Collective in Seattle, Washington.

Officials said Saturday they are planning to install a third handwashing station at another Durham park later this spring and they are working with Durham Parks and Recreations to determine where the next sink will be installed.