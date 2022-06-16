DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With a new concept comes feedback.

Monday night, dozens of people from the Hayti community in Durham gathered at the W.G. Pearson Center to meet again about the future of the Fayette Place property in the community.

This time — the second meeting this week — was in front of developers.

“These people need to have an ownership interest,” a man in the crowd said.

Back in January, the Durham Housing Authority selected a team of developers to redevelop the 20-acre empty lot. Their goal is to build affordable housing and commercial space.

The project has an estimated price tag of more than $188 million.

“That little square is not going to get us what we want,” a long-time resident said as she pointed to renderings.

While developers said they have plans and even presented renderings, they also said those can change to cater to what residents want.

However, long-time residents say they are afraid of history repeating itself.

“If you all are really concerned about the people who were displaced from Hayti — how are you all going to rectify that,” asked a resident.

In the early 20th century, the Hayti community was home to hundreds of Black-owned businesses.

However, with the start of urban renewal in the late 1950s, many businesses and homes were torn down.

“No, we are not going back to what Hayti used to be, but we have an opportunity to make what used to be better,” stated Durham City Council Member, Leonardo Williams.

There will be more community meetings on July 14 and July 28