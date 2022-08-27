DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday afternoon, a group of community members gathered at Edgemont Park in Durham to give away free backpacks to children in the east Durham community as they prepare to start the new school year.

Community members stuffed 135 backpacks with school supplies and handed them out to the children.

The backpacks were donated by Bull City United, the Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, and other community members.

(Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Charlitta Burruss, a member of the Edgemont Elms community, organized the event. As a former school bus driver, she said she was excited to give back as the kids get ready to return to school.

“I love to see them and give back to them,” Burruss said. “My biggest thing is that they learn, that the parents help them learn, and the parents learn themselves from the children.”

The back to school event at Edgemont Park also included music from a live DJ and free hot dogs and drinks for the families.