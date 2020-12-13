Durham community group works to keep children safe as gun violence surges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At a practice field at Eastway Elementary School on South Alston Avenue near downtown Durham, a group of young boys could be found practicing football Saturday.

All standing at least six feet apart, some dedicated coaches were instructing them on the proper way to pass and catch the ball.

A small tent was set up at the school where volunteers were handing out free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and sodas to all the children in the community.

The event is part of a new program that Fred Evans, coach of Bull City Bulldogs, founded a group called K.E.Y.S., which stands for Keep Every Youth Safe.

“There’s so much violence in our city today,” Evans said. “We’re trying to let the kids know there’s people who really do care about them.”

Evans said many of the children that came out to Saturday’s event live in neighborhoods where shootings have been happening on normal basis.

According to data from the Durham Police Department, there have been 897 shooting incidents, 294 people have been shot, and 29 people have died.

Forty-six of the people who have been shot are ages 17 and younger.

“We’re trying to give kids the opportunity to see that’s not normal and there is love on the streets of Durham,” Evans said. “Let them know you don’t have to do what’s on the street. You don’t have to conform to the norms. Be something different and stand out.”

Sheryl Smith is a concerned grandmother and community activist in Durham. She argues the city isn’t providing enough activities for young people.

“If we had more activities out here for the kids, then less shootings would be happening,” Smith said.

That’s why she said the community is stepping up and doing what they can on their own.

“We as parents are out here fighting to do everything we can to stop gun violence,” Smith said. “We’re trying to help save our kids from the shootings and trying to keep them alive.”