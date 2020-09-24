Durham community helps disabled vet after drunk driver crashes into his wheelchair ramp

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — People in the Durham community are stepping up to help out a disabled veteran after a drunk driver crashed into his wheelchair ramp over the weekend.

On Saturday morning around 3 a.m., police said a drunk driver crashed into Travis Godwin’s wheelchair ramp at his home in the 2500 block of Holloway Street.

Godwin said he and his wife are both in wheelchairs, and it is difficult for them to leave the home now that their wheelchair ramp has been damaged.

The Department of Veterans of Affairs will repair his ramp at no cost, however, he does not know for sure when it will be fixed.

Ollie Jeffers, the President of Durham MADD & Crash Prevention Network, saw the story on CBS 17 and decided to reach out to Godwin and lend a helping hand.

On Tuesday, Durham MADD, the Durham Police Department Traffic Unit and Durham Emergency Chaplains delivered food to Godwin and his wife.

Jeffers said Twins Meat Market and different churches in the area donated the food to the family.

Godwin told CBS 17 he is grateful to his community for stepping in to help him during this time.