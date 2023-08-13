DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city officials held a meeting Sunday afternoon with concerned members of the community after elevated levels of lead were discovered in several of the city’s parks.

“It’s very, very important that we get as much focus as we can on the specificity and the nature of what we’re dealing with here,” said Durham Deputy City Manager Keith Chadwell.

The city began conducting tests at five parks after a Duke University environmental science student sent in a report about finding lead in soil.

Initial testing in the parks found levels exceeding the EPA threshold of 400 parts per million in three of them, two of which were within the direct property. Elevated levels were initially found at East Durham and Walltown parks, as well as within a fenced-in area near East End Park.

But further analysis has revealed high levels in other areas as well, including at Northgate Park, where one playground is now fenced-off. As of Friday, all five parks that have been tested have had at least one sample above the threshold.

With some in the community concerned, city leaders held a partially virtual meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the next steps, as well as answer any questions about the situation.

“It was a conversation. And we got to deal directly with the voices and concerns of someone in a very, very unfiltered fashion,” Chadwell explained, saying it was a good meeting.

A soil analysis is expected to be completed in the coming days, which should give the city a better idea of how to best combat the issue.

“We’re going to have conversations about the best way to remediate the exact nature of what we found,” he said.

City leaders are hoping to have additional meetings with the community in the future as this process continues, especially once the analysis is complete.