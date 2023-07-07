DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting this week on North Guthrie Avenue killed 5-year-old Khloe Fennell and seriously injured her cousin, 15-year-old Destiny Sidberry.

Now, members of the Durham community are offering support to the families while raising awareness of the issue of gun violence.

“When it comes to an issue when you start seeing more children, that’s where the issue comes,” prayer vigil organizer Gerald Wallace said. “Especially situations where it’s preventable, that’s where the issue comes.”

Friday night, a prayer vigil took place outside the home where that shooting killed Fennell. It was also combined with a balloon release.

Wallace said the latest incident has had an enormous impact on the community.

“We can’t expect somebody from the outside to come in and make a difference,” he said. “We make a difference in our own homes. We make a difference in our own communities.”

A family friend of the 5-year-old victim tells CBS 17 Sidberry used herself as a shield to block the bullets fired at her young cousin she was babysitting at the time.

“It’s more we have to do,” said vigil organizer and funeral home co-owner Curtis Peaks. “We have to get out here and be these community leaders and show others that there are other things, there are other things we can do to kind of curb the violence.”

Brian Luster, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in this case. He was expected to make a first court appearance Friday morning, but it was delayed for the second day in a row due to a medical hold.

Sidberry, who went into surgery Friday, is recovering at the hospital, according to family members.

A vigil also took place Thursday night in downtown Durham, and a number of city leaders attended the event.