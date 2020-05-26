Durham community rattled by 4 shootings in less than 6 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Memorial Day, Durham police officers responded to four shootings in less than six hours in different areas of the city.

The first shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Holloway Street around 7 p.m. when a man said shots were fired at him from a black vehicle. He was treated for a graze wound to his upper back.

The second shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Weaver Street when a woman outside heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the hand. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries.

The third shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. on South Alston Avenue near Lawson Street when a man said he was shot while driving near North Carolina Central University. He drove himself to the hospital.

And finally, two people were injured in a shooting on N.C. 147 when multiple shots were fired at the Chevrolet Malibu they were in near the Briggs Avenue exit around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The gunfire caused the driver of the Malibu to crash into a rail and the car caught fire.

Police said there were three people in the car who were all able to escape.

One man was shot, a second person was injured in the crash, and the third occupant was not injured.

No charges have been filed connected to this shooting at this time.

The recent gunfire has some people in the Durham community concerned.

“It’s hurtful,” said Charlitta Burruss, a resident of Durham. “It’s just heartless that people have this revenge in mind or whatever they’re dealing with that they could just pick up a gun in the first place.”

Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony Middleton said the city has taken steps to curb violence by adding six officers to the Durham Police Department’s gang unit.

But Middleton said he would like to see more done.

“One of the most troubling aspects of this pandemic is that we have not really seen an abatement or lessening of gunfire in the city,” Middleton said.

Middleton said one thing he is pushing for is for the city of Durham to use ShotSpotter technology that would automatically alert officers to an area where gunfire is detected.

“I’m going to continue to try to focus some attention to city council to deal with this issue of gunfire on multiple levels,” Middleton said. “Not just in terms of hiring law-enforcement personnel, but we’ll also look into the underlying root causes and our long-term economic prosperity plans that we’re dealing with.”

Authorities said the shootings are still under investigation and they still do not know if any of the shootings are related.

More headlines from CBS17.com: