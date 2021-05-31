Durham community remembers Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre, demands Black history stay in NC schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, a group of Durham residents gathered downtown to remember those lives lost during the Black Wall Street Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma 100 years ago.

Paul Scott, founder of the Black Messiah Movement, held a press conference on Parrish Street in Durham’s Black Wall Street district where he called on the community to pause and remember this tragic event.

Scott also used this time to raise awareness about his concerns regarding House Bill 324 that is working its way through the General Assembly.

House Bill 324 would stop the promotion of certain discussions about Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classroom. Opponents of the theory argue that CRT is a belief with Marxist connections that holds racism is constant and inherent in all people and institutions.

Those in support of the bill have said that, by keeping discussions about this belief out of schools, it would help allow students to speak freely and to respect different opinions about history. But Scott and many other concerned community members in Durham told CBS 17 they are concerned Black history may be wiped out of schools if it passes.

Some argued that Black children need to be taught about everything that happened to their ancestors.

“We look at all the murders that happen in Durham, North Carolina amongst many of our young people,” Scott said. “If our young people who are out there killing each other knew what was done to our ancestors, they wouldn’t kill each other.”

Durham City Councilor DeDreana Freeman was also at the press conference on Monday. She said she will be working on a letter or resolution aimed at keeping Black history in North Carolina Schools.