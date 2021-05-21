Durham community says ‘thank you to law enforcement through free meal

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, dozens of volunteers gathered in the parking lot of Fellowship Baptist Church on Southerland Street in Durham to prepare hundreds of free meals for law enforcement in the community.

The group fed barbecue and homemade desserts to Durham Police officers, Durham County Sheriff deputies, and North Carolina State troopers as a way to say “thank you” for their service.

Lauren Bryant organized the event. She wanted to do something to say thank you to law enforcement agencies in Durham for all they do.

Bryant started a Facebook group called “Giving Back to the Blue” about a month ago and people started making donations to make this event possible.

“There’s just so much negative press about police officers nationwide and in our community too and I just wanted to do something positive,” Bryant said. “It’s exciting, it’s a rush to do this. I mean we put a lot of work into it, but it feels really insignificant compared to what they do for us.”

Bryant said they made enough to feed 500 officers on Friday and the food was provided by Ferrell’s Backyard BBQ.

Bryant encourages people to join her group on Facebook and she said they plan to do more events like this in the future.