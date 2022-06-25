DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham biotech company that sent bioengineered blood vessels to Ukraine to help war victims says the vessels have been successfully implanted in two Ukrainian patients.

CBS 17 reported in May about Humacyte’s efforts to help war victims in Ukraine by sending the blood vessels engineered from human cells in the company’s Durham lab.

Now, according to a press release from Humacyte, the bioengineered blood vessels, called “Human Acellular Vessels” have been successfully implanted in two Ukrainian patients, one injured by shrapnel, the other by a gunshot.

A synthetic graft failed to repair the artery of the patient with the gunshot wound, according to the company, and without the engineered blood vessel, the patient risked losing his leg due to infection.

According to Humacyte, the engineered vessels have shows resistance to infection in clinical trials and restored blood flow to the patient’s leg.

The engineered vessels are still experimental, but Humacyte worked with the FDA and Ukrainian health authorities to get them to frontline hospitals in Ukraine after surgeons there requested them to help with traumatic injuries due to the war.