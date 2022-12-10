DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management has contained a sewer spill that began on Friday afternoon.

Staffers were notified at 3:54 p.m. Friday about an overflowing manhole at 3124 Medford Road. Approximately 695 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek.

Crews were able to dam the creek downstream, pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system and flush the creek. The spill was stopped a few hours later at 6:13 p.m.

Officials said the cause of the overflow was debris and rags in the sewer line.

The city reminds residents that only water human waste and toilet paper should be discharged into the sewer system.

Flushable wipes and rags, fats, oils and greases contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.

For information on disposing flushable wipes and their impact on the sewer system, click here.