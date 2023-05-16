DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two months after a property developer informed City of Durham staff of a suggested quid pro quo from a sitting City Council member, that property developer has been publicly identified by the mayor.

During the council meeting Monday night, Mayor Elaine O’Neal provided an update to the allegations in the form of several emails before opening up the floor to Jarrod Edens, President of Edens Investments for a presentation and public hearing on the annexation in question.

The emails included references to sitting council member Monique Holsey-Hyman. According to city staff, the developer claimed that Holsey-Hyman suggested putting her support behind the developer’s project in exchange for a donation from the developer to the council member’s election campaign, according to City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg.

Holsey-Hyman, Rehberg and members of the FBI were part of the emails read ahead of Monday’s meeting. The contents of those emails were read in full and discussed how to proceed in the voting process Monday and whether or not it would be advised for Holsey-Hyman to recuse herself from the final vote.

According to O’Neal, the FBI was made aware that the same development involved in the alleged quid pro quo would be before council. In response, a representative of the FBI said the bureau “could not have a say in the ongoing business of the city” while the investigation remains ongoing.

Ultimately, an email Rehberg sent May 9 suggested that council member Holsey-Hyman decide for herself whether to abstain from the vote.

In the email, Rehberg said, “It is the responsibility and legal and ethical obligation of individual council members to assess whether they have a conflict of interest that necessities their recusal from exercising official duties.” Further, she said Holsey-Hyman could assess if voting on the item brought by the developer who alleged the misconduct in March is “reasonably likely to have a direct, substantial, and readily identifiable financial impact on her.”

After a presentation from staff on the development, Edens came forward to speak. He emphasized a desire to focus on the project itself. In his 20-25 years of presenting to the council, Edens said he’s never requested a member not to vote and welcomed the participation of the full council.

The project before the council is known as the Carpenter Preserve Consolidated Annexation. Under this proposal, Edens Investments was seeking to extend utilities to the development which would bring 260 single-family lots to 2621 Burton Road.

Ultimately, Holsey-Hyman did not recuse herself. She was joined by Mayor O’Neal and council member DeDreanna Freeman in voting against the annexation. The annexation did end up passing with a 4-3 final vote.