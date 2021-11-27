Durham councilman calls for bigger push against gun violence; shoppers return to mall after 3 shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are still investigating after three people, including a child, were shot and another three injured at a popular mall on Black Friday.

Police said the shooting happened between two groups who knew each other on the second floor of The Streets at Southpoint Mall just after 3:20 p.m. Friday.

One man who was shot is still in critical condition.

Durham city council member Mark-Anthony Middleton said he’s proud of everyone who jumped in to help in a time of chaos Friday.

“There were health care professionals that swung into action,” Middleton said. “There were shopkeepers and store workers who ushered people to safety, they were just regular citizens who swung into action to help the injured and afraid.”

Middleton said he’s appalled by the violence.

“This is a regional mall in the middle of the day, on the busiest shopping day of the year and gunfire breaks out in broad daylight, this should be a wake-up call for all of us,” Middleton said.

He wants city leaders like himself, and including the new Durham mayor Elaine O’Neal, to make it a priority to combat gun violence in Durham.

“There are a number of groups and initiatives in our city that are working in their own lanes. We need to bring them all together and coordinate it into a massive comprehensive blow,” Middleton said. “We do need short-term tactical solutions as well as comprehensive ones and I hope my next term, working with her, the new mayor, and her new counsel, we will take this very seriously.”

Despite the shooting, the mall reopened to crowds of shoppers on Saturday.

Shoppers described heightened security and a police presence inside the mall.

“Today when I went into JC Penney and came back out I felt safe because it seems like they had a lot of security out here trying to make sure everything’s OK,” one woman said.

“I was at the mall today and what I saw was a city unafraid and undeterred, a city that is resilient,” Middleton said.

Durham police said many people involved in the shooting ran from the scene. Although they initially detained someone Friday evening, there have not been any charges filed in the case.