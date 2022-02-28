DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County health director announced Monday night the county and city will end the indoor COVID-19 mask mandate on March 7.

Durham Public Health Director Rod Jenkins made the announcement at the board meeting of the Durham County Commissioners.

Earlier this month, Durham County health officials announced their rules would remain in place for a few additional weeks.

In the Triangle, only Orange County, including the towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough, still has indoor mask rules.

Jenkins said Monday that the decision was made despite the fact Durham is still a high transmission area.

“We will continue to monitor the data on case counts after the mandate is dropped,” Jenkins said in a news release.

Elected officials still encouraged residents to get COVID vaccines.

“With this welcome news, I cannot urge the public enough to get their vaccinations, if they have not already,” said Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal.

Masks will still be required in health care facilities and on all public transportation.