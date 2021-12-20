Durham County announces 6 cases of omicron variant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Six cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Durham County, officials announced Monday.

While these are the first cases detected in Durham County, one case was announced on Friday in neighboring Orange County.

“We have been monitoring the spread of Omicron in the state and country since it was first identified, and we have been prepared for its arrival in Durham,” said Durham County Public Health Director Rod Jenkins. “Our surveillance team will continue to track the spread like we have for Delta and all other COVID-19 cases, and we’ll keep up our contact tracing efforts to help keep our community safe.”

The state’s first was detected on Dec. 10 in Mecklenburg County. A UNC Charlotte student tested positive after traveling out of state for Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, it was announced that three more were detected in Pitt County.