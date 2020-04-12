Durham County reports COVID-19 outbreak at unnamed nursing and rehab facility

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Durham County officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, they also said that there was a coronavirus outbreak at a “local nursing and rehabilitation facility.”

The latest reports of COVID-19 bring the number of cases in Durham County to 277.

Meanwhile, Durham County officials said that the county health department was working with a local nursing facility to investigate an outbreak at that facility.

“Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents and staff at the facility,” a Durham County news release said, adding that everyone will be tested.

However, the county said that to “best ensure the safety” of people, the nursing and rehabilitation facility would not be named.

No further explanation was given about not revealing the name of the facility.

Johnston County, Franklin County, and Orange County are among health departments that have named nursing facilities that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The facility will lead contact tracing to determine if others within Durham County may have come in contact with affected residents,” the news release said.

