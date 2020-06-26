Durham County authorizes $1 million to help small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Durham County officials have committed $1 million to the Durham Small Busienss Recovery Fund to help small business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

The approval comes after the Durham Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed to allocate $1 million of CARES Act funding to support small businesses through a term loan program.

This funding is in addition to the $1 million committed earlier by each the City of Durham and Duke University.

Government officials said the fund is held and administered by the Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF), which is a nonprofit, certified Community Development Financial Institution.

To be eligible, businesses must be independently owned and physically located in Durham County, employ fewer than 25 employees, demonstrate at least a 25 percent decline in revenue due to COVID-19 and have less than $2 million in total revenue as well as other criteria, the release said.

Small businesses with revenue of less than $500,000 may apply for grants up to $10,000, while businesses with revenue of more than $500,000 are eligible for loans of $5,000 to $35,000.

