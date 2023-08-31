DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After taking his child to Walltown Park frequently, Marcus Southern will take his young son to get a blood lead test from Durham County next week.

“That’s your biggest fear as a parent, that I was not forward-thinking enough,” Southern said. “I was not responsible. I didn’t do my necessary due diligence and now my son is paying the price for that.”

The Durham County Department of Public Health is offering free blood lead testing in response to recent soil screenings that found elevated lead contamination in five city parks.

“If your child regularly plays in the dirt in the parks in Durham that recently tested very high for lead in the soil, that’s another great reason to get your child tested for lead,” Duke University Assistant Professor of Global Health Mercedes Bravo said.

The testing is offered to children six months to six years old, as well as pregnant women who live in the county. It involves giving a blood sample.

“It can lead to decreased IQs down the line or behavioral problems, and that’s something we really obviously want to prevent,” Durham County Public Health Medical and Laboratory Director Dr. Jeffrey Jenks said. “Because if that happens, it’s irreversible.”

Available three days a week at the public health department downtown, some community members remain concerned about the age requirement and location.

“A real concern of mine, however, is that many of my neighbors have children that are over six years of age,” Southern said.

For those who do get tested, the results are expected to be returned within a few weeks.

“If you do find that your child has elevated lead levels, what you then want to do is talk to your pediatrician, talk to your doctor about possible follow-up services,” Bravo said.

Experts say lead exposure is much less common than it used to be, but parents like Southern with eligible children are hoping for the best leading up to the test.

“It’s frustrating to have these people who we know would be impacted and will not be able to receive resources,” Southern said.

Testing takes place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 414 East Main Street in Durham. The clinic is only accepting walk-ins.